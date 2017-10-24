English
NFL Upholds Lynch Suspension

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch's one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct during last week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs has been upheld.

Marshawn Lynch will be banned when the Oakland Raiders face the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 after the NFL upheld the running back's one-game suspension.

Lynch was suspended on Friday for unsportsmanlike conduct after making contact with an official during the second quarter of Thursday's win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was ejected from the game and assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after running onto the field from the sideline following a late hit on Raiders quarterback Derek Carr by Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who is also Lynch's cousin.

Appeals officer James Thrash, who was jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, made the decision not to lift Lynch's ban. The veteran will be permitted to rejoin the Raiders on October 30.

The Raiders are scheduled to visit the Bills and Dolphins in back-to-back road games before their bye in Week 10.

