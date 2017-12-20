NFL Pro Bowl Rosters Announced

OMNISPORT
Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell received the most fan votes and led eight Pittsburgh players as 2018 NFL Pro Bowlers.
Bell was joined by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, injured receiver Antonio Brown, offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva, guard David DeCastro, center Maurkice Pouncey, injured linebacker Ryan Shazier and kicker Chris Boswell on the Pro Bowl rosters announced on Tuesday.
The rosters were determined by a consensus votes of fans, players and coaches.
"They are the best line in the league," Roethlisberger said of having three of his offensive linemen selected. "They really are the reason I stay upright and healthy. They are the most important part of this team because as they go, we go."
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was second among fan voting. Injured Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz was the NFC's top vote-getter, followed by New Orleans Saints signal-caller Drew Brees.
The resurgent Los Angeles Rams had five players selected with running back Todd Gurley, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and three of the four special teams players with punter Johnny Hekker, kicker Greg Zuerlein and return man Pharoh Cooper.
"The presence of five of our players on the Pro Bowl roster is a testament to the collective effort of our football team," Rams head coach Sean McVay said. "While we emphasise football as a team sport, we appreciate their individual contributions to our overall success. We're extremely proud of them, and it's great to see other players, coaches and fans recognise their achievements as well."
Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore and running back Alvin Kamara, Arizona Cardinals special teamer Budda Baker and Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt were the only rookies selected for the game.
The Green Bay Packers, who lost quarterback Aaron Rodgers for most of the season, were one of five teams without a Pro Bowler on the initial roster. The other four teams were the Cleveland Browns, the Chicago Bears, the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets.
Replacements for injured players, as well as those whose teams play in Super Bowl LII, will be announced over the next couple of weeks.
The Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on January 23, Pro Football Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Warrick Dunn, Jason Taylor and LaDainian Tomlinson will serve as 2018 Pro Bowl Legends captains.
AFC Pro Bowl Roster
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Tom Brady*, Patriots; Philip Rivers, Chargers; Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Running backs: Le'Veon Bell*, Steelers; Kareem Hunt, Chiefs; LeSean McCoy, Bills
Fullback: James Develin*, Patriots
Wide Receivers: Antonio Brown*+, Steelers; DeAndre Hopkins*, Texans; A.J. Green, Bengals; Keenan Allen, Chargers
Tight ends: Travis Kelce*, Chiefs; Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Tackles: Alejandro Villanueva*, Steelers; Taylor Lewan*, Titans; Donald Penn, Raiders
Guards: Kelechi Osemele*, Raiders; David DeCastro*, Steelers; Richie Incognito, Bills
Centers: Maurkice Pouncey*, Steelers; Rodney Hudson, Raiders
DEFENSE
Defensive ends: Joey Bosa*, Chargers; Calais Campbell*, Jaguars; Khalil Mack, Raiders
Interior linemen: Geno Atkins*, Bengals; Jurrell Casey*, Titans; Malik Jackson, Jaguars
Outside linebackers: Von Miller*, Broncos; Jadeveon Clowney*, Texans; Terrell Suggs, Ravens
Inside/middle linebackers: C.J. Mosley*, Ravens; Ryan Shazier+, Steelers
Cornerbacks: A.J. Bouye*, Jaguars; Jalen Ramsey*, Jaguars; Aqib Talib, Broncos; Casey Hayward, Chargers
Free safety: Eric Weddle*, Ravens
Strong safety: Reshad Jones, Dolphins*
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Brett Kern*, Titans
Kicker: Chris Boswell*, Steelers
Return specialist: Tyreek Hill*, Chiefs
Special teamer: Matthew Slater*, Patriots
NFC Pro Bowl roster
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Carson Wentz, Eagles*+; Drew Brees, Saints, Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Running backs: Todd Gurley*, Rams; Alvin Kamara, Saints; Mark Ingram, Saints
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk*, 49ers
Wide Receivers: Julio Jones*, Falcons; Adam Thielen*, Vikings; Michael Thomas, Saints; Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
Tight ends: Zach Ertz*, Eagles; Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Tackles: Tyron Smith*, Cowboys; Trent Williams*, Redskins; Lane Johnson, Eagles
Guards: Zack Martin*, Cowboys; Brandon Brooks*, Eagles; Brandon Scherff, Redskins
Centers: Alex Mack*, Falcons; Travis Frederick, Cowboys
DEFENSE
Defensive ends: Everson Griffen*, Vikings; Demarcus Lawrence*, Cowboys; Cameron Jordan, Saints
Interior linemen: Fletcher Cox*, Eagles; Aaron Donald*, Rams; Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers
Outside linebackers: Chandler Jones*, Cardinals; Ryan Kerrigan*, Redskins; Anthony Barr, Vikings
Inside/middle linebackers: Luke Kuechly*, Panthers; Bobby Wagner, Seahawks
Cornerbacks: Xavier Rhodes*, Vikings; Patrick Peterson*, Cardinals; Marshon Lattimore, Saints; Darius Slay, Lions
Free safety: Earl Thomas*, Seahawks
Strong safeties: Landon Collins*, Giants; Malcolm Jenkins, Eagles
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punter: Johnny Hekker*, Rams
Kicker: Greg Zuerlein*, Rams
Return specialist: Pharoh Cooper*, Rams
Special teamer: Budda Baker*, Cardinals
* Indicates starter
+ Indicates injury