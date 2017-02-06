New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Labels Super Bowl LI Triumph Unequivocally The Sweetest

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft described their incredible comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI as "unequivocally the sweetest".

The Patriots trailed 28-3 in the third quarter in Houston on Sunday, but Tom Brady led New England to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history as they claimed a stunning 34-28 overtime triumph.

Brady becomes the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl titles, this latest championship coming at the end of a season in which he missed the first four games through suspension for his alleged role in the Deflategate scandal.

And alluding to that episode at the post-game trophy presentation, Kraft said: "Two years ago, we won our fourth Super Bowl down in Arizona. I told our fans that was the sweetest one of all.

"But a lot has transpired during the last two years. I don't think that needs any explanation.

"But I want to say to our fans, our brilliant coaching staff, our amazing players who are so spectacular, this is unequivocally the sweetest. I'm proud to say, for the fifth time, we are all Patriots."