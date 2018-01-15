Mularkey Out As Titans Head Coach

OMNISPORT

The Tennessee Titans and coach Mike Mularkey have mutually agreed to part ways after Saturday's defeat to the New England Patriots.

There had been speculation Mularkey could be fired if the Titans lost their AFC wild-card game to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team rallied from a 21-3 deficit for a 22-21 victory.

Titans part ways with head coach Mike Mularkey. Read: https://t.co/9R7Q0DKjBP pic.twitter.com/vu5Z6bD6Kr — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 15, 2018

However, the season came to an unceremonious end with a 35-14 loss to the Patriots in the Divisional Playoffs, leaving Mularkey with a 20-21 record in two-plus seasons as the Titans coach.

"I want to thank Mike Mularkey for his contributions to our franchise over his tenure with our organization," Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement.

"He took over our team during a low moment and together with(GM Jon Robinson) built a solid foundation for our franchise. I appreciated that Mike devoted himself to this team and the community.

Search for the next Tennessee Titans Head Coach is under way



Read 📰 » https://t.co/iG19wbisCk pic.twitter.com/Fkqtv9q6GT — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 15, 2018

"We did discuss extending his future with our team over the past week, but in those discussions about the direction of the team, it became evident that we saw different paths to achieve greater success.

"It is certainly unfortunate that we couldn’t find enough common ground. I generally believe that continuity is the best path for success, but I also view this as an important moment for our football team as we try to make that next step to sustained success on the field."

Mularkey was entering the final year of the contract he received when the team removed the interim tag and officially named him head coach after the 2015 season, when he took over for Ken Whisenhunt after seven games.