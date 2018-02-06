McDaniels Named Colts Head Coach

The Indianapolis Colts have appointed New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach.

Indianapolis made the announcement on Tuesday, just two days after McDaniels and the Patriots lost Super Bowl LII to the Philadelphia Eagles.

We are excited to welcome Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms as our new head coach!



Press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

The news is not a surprise, since it has been widely reported that McDaniels and the Colts were in talks about the hire since before the Super Bowl.

Since joining the Patriots in 2001, McDaniels has helped the team to five Super Bowl victories, enjoying two spells as the offensive coordinator, and has been instrumental in mentoring Tom Brady.

The Colts will hope McDaniels can have similar success with Andrew Luck, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury for the entire 2017 season.

Get to know Josh McDaniels, who has agreed to terms to be our new head coach:

McDaniels' previous head coaching stint saw him lead the Denver Broncos to an 8-8 season in 2008, before he was fired in the next campaign with Denver 3-9.

His hiring by the Colts comes one day after the Detroit Lions appointed Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia as their new boss, leaving New England head coach Bill Belichick needing to fill two pivotal positions on his coaching staff.