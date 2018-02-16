McCarron Granted Free Agency After Winning Grievance

Quarterback AJ McCarron is now a free agent after winning his grievance against the Cincinnati Bengals, who were trying to prevent him from entering the open market.

An independent arbitrator ruled in his favour on Thursday and he will be on the market when the new league year opens March 14.

"It's just a blessing," McCarron told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

"I was going to be blessed either way because you're still in the league, you're still being able to play the game for a living, but it's just awesome just to be free now and to hopefully get that opportunity and be able to compete somewhere.

"That's all I've ever wanted. I'm just super excited. Just really excited that I get that opportunity now and I just can't wait to just showcase what I can do and show a team that I can lead a team and win ballgames."

Cincinnati were trying to gain one more year of control of McCarron, who missed the 2014 season with a shoulder injury.

The Bengals put him on the non-football injury list, which prevented him from practising with the team.

The Browns and Broncos have been rumoured to be interested in signing McCarron, who has thrown for 920 yards with six touchdowns, two interceptions and a fumble lost in 11 regular-season starts.