Martellus Bennett Announces Retirement From NFL

Martellus Bennett announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

The 31-year-old tight end posted the news in a clever illustration on Twitter.

I’ve decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity. I’m beginning what I believe to be my life’s work @ImaginationAgcy pic.twitter.com/7asa7ARXZX — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) March 24, 2018

"I've decided to move on from the world of football and into the fantastical and wondrous world of creativity," Bennett wrote.

"I'm beginning what I believe to be my life's work."

Bennett played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Cowboys, Packers, Patriots, Giants and Bears. He caught 433 passes for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns.

What is @MartysaurusRex ‘s Imagination Agency? Allow us to reintroduce ourselves... pic.twitter.com/y9az0YZ03P — TheImaginationAgency (@ImaginationAgcy) October 3, 2017

He made one Pro Bowl in 2014 and was a member of the Patriots 2016 Super Bowl champion roster.

The Cowboys drafted Bennett in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft.