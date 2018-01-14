OMNISPORT

Marcus Mariota said he was "embarrassed" after the Tennessee Titans' season was brought to an end by the New England Patriots on Saturday.

For the seventh year in succession, the Patriots advanced to the AFC Championship game as they triumphed 35-14 at Gillette Stadium.

Asked for his thoughts, Titans quarterback Mariota replied: "Embarrassed. You don't play to come and lose in the divisional playoffs.

"You play to go win the whole thing, and we just didn’t execute, and didn’t make plays. They did, and they are moving on.

"Hopefully people use this as motivation. Yeah, it is nice to get in the playoffs, but you don't play to just get in, especially to lose the way that we did."

Patriots QB Tom Brady, who threw for three touchdowns and 337 yards, was asked if his team had silenced their critics amid recent negativity in the media, including reports of locker-room tension.

"I just try to be consistent and do the best I can do every week for the team," said Brady. "Regardless of whether I'm the worst quarterback in the league or the best quarterback in the league or somewhere in between, my job is to do the best I can do for us every week.

Tom Brady on the Patriots' win: "Ultimately, our guys made a lot of great plays. Executed really well. So many great catches. Great blocks. It was just a great team win. Great on defense. Sacks, I mean, that was incredible." pic.twitter.com/STkcebdd2v — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) January 14, 2018

"It was a good team win and we're going to need another one next week. Whoever we play is going to be a great team.

"We don't take it for granted around here. I know how hard it is to get to this game and we're very blessed to do it. It takes a lot of things, a lot of good fortune, a lot of hard work.

"The reality of the NFL is what we did this week will have nothing to do with what happens next week. We're going to have to repeat it."