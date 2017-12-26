OMNISPORT

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reiterated his confidence in coach Jason Garrett, despite the team being eliminated from the playoffs with a 21-12 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

During his Tuesday appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones said Garrett is not in danger of being fired, but would not rule out changes to other parts of the coaching staff.

"His job is not an issue here at all," Jones said. "It's not in the Cowboys' best interest right now to be considering a coaching change."

It is the fifth time in Garrett's seven seasons as head coach the Cowboys will sit out the postseason, yet Jones indicated he is not going to let emotions dictate his decision making.

"Just so we're clear about it, I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has as much meaningfulness as this ballgame, but I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators," Jones said. "I feel good about our head coach."

The Cowboys enter their regular-season finale against NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles with an 8-7 record.

"The team experienced some hiccups this season with injuries and the controversial six-game suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott, though some play-calling choices by assistant coaches and coordinators have also been called into question.