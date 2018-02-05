Jay Ajayi hopes he has inspired fellow Britons after helping the Philadelphia Eagles to an historic victory in Super Bowl LII.

Running back Ajayi, who was born in London before moving to the United States as a youngster, was part of the Eagles team that claimed a maiden Super Bowl win by beating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Minneapolis.

Discussing his "special" journey from the UK to NFL glory, an ecstatic Ajayi told reporters: "It's rare to be in positions like this, coming from London, getting to the States and being a Super Bowl champion. It's rare.

Philadelphia Eagles' running-back Jay Ajayi becomes the 5th British-born Super Bowl winner.



🇬🇧 Osi Umenyiora (x2)

🇬🇧 Marvin Allen

🇬🇧 Scott McCready

🇬🇧 Lawrence Tynes

🇬🇧 Jay Ajayi#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/srORxmtJMA — Team FA (@TeamFA) February 5, 2018

"I'm thankful for my upbringing, I'm thankful [for] everything that's happened in my life that's brought me to this point."

The popularity of the NFL continues to rise in the UK, where annual regular-season games draw sell-out crowds.

Ajayi's Eagles are among the teams set to visit London in 2018, for a clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I'm so blessed and I pray that someone [in the UK] is inspired by it," Ajayi added.

British-American running back Jay Ajayi explains how Philadelphia fans remind him of UK soccer fans. (via @Eagles YouTube) #afc pic.twitter.com/s9b7UkVZc0 — maurice (@tallmaurice) February 2, 2018

"Just from the journey and the challenges that I've been through, the adversity, everything, and to still be at this point, to still be able to touch and kiss that Lombardi Trophy, and to understand that I'm a Super Bowl champion.

"[It's the] greatest feeling in the world."