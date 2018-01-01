OMNISPORT

Bruce Arians has announced his retirement after five seasons as the Arizona Cardinals head coach.

Arians, 65, spent much of the last two months denying rumours he was set to bring the curtain down on his coaching career, but confirmed the news at a media conference on Monday.

"I will miss the game," said Arians, who went 50-32-1, including two playoff appearances, in Arizona. "It's been a great ride."

An emotional Bruce Arians announces his retirement as head coach of the @AZCardinals.#BeRedSeeRed pic.twitter.com/JQqWXNFEOx — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2018

The 50th win of his career was Sunday's 26-24 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle.

Arians got his first NFL job in 1989 as the Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach and was an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

After five seasons as the Steelers offensive coordinator, Arians returned to the Colts in 2012 to assume the same position. He became the interim head coach after Chuck Pagano was diagnosed with cancer and led Indianapolis to an 11-5 record and an AFC South title.

The Cardinals hired Arians a season later and he was named the league's Coach of the Year for the second time in 2014 when he took them to the playoffs. Arizona won the NFC West and advanced to the NFC championship game a season later, but have missed the postseason the last two years while plagued by injuries.

Arians developed a reputation as a quarterback guru, helping players like Ben Roethlisberger, Andrew Luck and Carson Palmer post career highs. While Palmer was among the Cardinals players injured the last two seasons, Arians has also battled health issues that contributed to Monday's retirement.

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill said he wants to find an established leader who will "keep a culture of accountability" to replace Arians.