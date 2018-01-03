Español
Gruden: "Good Chance" I'd Accept Raiders Job

Jon Gruden admits he'd be open to leaving TV if the Oakland Raiders' coaching position was offered.

Jon Gruden says there is a "good chance" he would accept a return as Oakland Raiders head coach but conceded he does not know if he will be offered the position.

The Raiders are looking to fill the position after firing Jack Del Rio on Sunday, and Gruden this week indicated he is one of the team's candidates.

Gruden, who has not coached in NFL since 2008, has met with owner Mark Davis and is excited by the prospect of returning to the touchline.

"I'm excited about where I am in terms of studying the game and preparing to come back and coach," he told ESPN.

"I just don't want to sit here and speculate. I don't know what's going to happen, I've got to be honest with you. 

"It's been a long couple of weeks, I know they've gone through their process of interviewing candidates and until they're done I won't know, but I did have a good meeting with Mark."

Gruden was the head coach for the Raiders from 1998-2001 when Davis' father, Al, was the team's owner. 

Gruden was later traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four draft picks and cash after the 2001 season.

The Buccaneers then went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003 against the Raiders.

Gruden, 54, has been a rumoured candidate for multiple jobs over the last several years, but this is the first one where it looks like he will be willing to accept.

"I have had conversations with Mark, and they're still, I believe, going through the interview process, so when he knows I think we'll all know," he added.

 
 
