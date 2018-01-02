Gruden Candidacy For Raiders Job

OMNISPORT

Jon Gruden confirmed the Oakland Raiders are interested in bringing him back as head coach.

The Raiders are looking to fill the position after firing Jack Del Rio on Sunday, and Gruden indicated he is one of the team's candidates.

Gruden on Raiders job: `I think I am being considered, yes’ https://t.co/C3AEeuRyIf pic.twitter.com/hbl2wxMXIA — Mercury News (@mercnews) January 2, 2018

"Well, I think I am being considered, yes. I hope I'm a candidate," Gruden told the San Jose Mercury News, before adding he expects to know more next week.

"My understanding is they're interviewing candidates this week, and they're going to let everybody know sometime early next week or whenever they make their decision."

Gruden coached the Raiders from 1998 until 2001, posting a 38-26 mark. He went on to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in 2002, beating the Raiders in the title game.

The 54-year-old was 95-81 in six seasons in Tampa Bay but has not coached since 2008 and is working as an analyst for ESPN.