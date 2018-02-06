Español
Gronk's Home Burgled During Super Bowl

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Patriots tight end Gronkowski's home burgled while he was away at the Super Bowl.

 

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had his home burgled while he was away for Super Bowl LII.

Foxborough police chief William Baker confirmed the department is investigating a robbery at the property, with officers responding at 6.00pm (local time).

Baker said: "Out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski's privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we're not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist."

Gronkowski scored two touchdowns as the Patriots lost the Super Bowl 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

 

