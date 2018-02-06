Gronk's Home Burgled During Super Bowl

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had his home burgled while he was away for Super Bowl LII.

Foxborough police chief William Baker confirmed the department is investigating a robbery at the property, with officers responding at 6.00pm (local time).

Tonight, Foxboro Police responded to a call of a burglary at home of Patriots Rob Gronkowski. Here's cutin we just did on @boston25 - @VanessaWelch25 pic.twitter.com/Wh8yUeFx1V — Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) February 6, 2018

Baker said: "Out of respect for Mr. Gronkowski's privacy and because this is an active and dynamic criminal investigation we're not going to be releasing any information right now about what was stolen and whether any suspects exist."

Gronkowski scored two touchdowns as the Patriots lost the Super Bowl 41-33 to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.