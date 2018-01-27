Rob Gronkowski returned to New England Patriots practice on Saturday, but reports suggest that he is yet to clear concussion protocol after taking a hit to the helmet in the AFC Championship game.

Tight end Gronkowski clashed helmets with Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church in last weekend's 24-20 win at Gillette Stadium.

Catching up with the coach before the #Patriots head to Minnesota: pic.twitter.com/QvWqRxl0me — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 27, 2018

The 28-year-old was listed as out on Thursday and Friday, but was pictured back on the field for New England at the weekend.

NFL.com reported, however, that Gronkowski is yet to clear concussion protocol. It remains unclear whether his status for next weekend's Super Bowl meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles is affected.

The Patriots came from behind to beat the Jaguars without Gronkowski last weekend, although his absence would be a huge blow for the five-time champions.