Giants Star Odell Beckham Jr Suffers Fractured Ankle

The Giants confirmed the injury following New York's 27-22 defeat to the Chargers.

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a fractured ankle against the Los Angeles Chargers in NFL on Sunday.

Beckham suffered a broken ankle in the fourth quarter and the three-time Pro Bowler was in tears as he was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium. 

It is the same leg in which Beckham – who had five catches for 95 yards and a touch down before he was hurt - injured his ankle during a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns. 

But the bigger story for the now 0-5 Giants is the health of not only their top receiver, but also three more who were injured in Sunday's game — Brandon Marshall, Dwayne Harris and Sterling Shepard.

