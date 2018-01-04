Gase: Tannehill Is Miami's Quarterback In 2018

OMNISPORT

Ryan Tannehill is fully expected to be the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback next NFL season, according to head coach Adam Gase.

Tannehill tore his left anterior cruciate ligament during the preseason, sidelining him for 2017.

Hear from EVP Mike Tannenbaum, GM Chris Grier and Head Coach Adam Gase during today's press conference



January 4, 2018

He also had a knee injury on the same leg the previous campaign, although it has not been stated that the two injuries were related.

Unless another freakish preseason injury plagues Tannehill, Gase said he will be getting the first-team reps.

"Yeah, I see him as our quarterback next season," Gase told the media Wednesday.

"And that's any player. I mean anybody can go down at any moment. Really I don't look at it as two injuries. I look at it as he had the knee, we were advised, and so was he, to handle it a certain way and it didn’t work out.

"So you know, that's kind of the part of the business that's tough. Where we went with the advice we all thought was good for us. And it didn't work out. Now next year we get him back. And he'll probably be stronger than he's ever been."

"We're going to get him back next year and we'll have a full slate with the spring training camp and preseason," Gase said, which indicates Tannehill's rehab is going well.

The Dolphins quickly signed Jay Cutler to a one-year contract after Tannehill's diagnosis was revealed. However, the contract likely will not be renewed.