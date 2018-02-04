Eli Manning is not a popular figure in Philadelphia, but the Eagles would be well served to listen to the advice of the New York Giants quarterback as they prepare to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles will look to win their first Super Bowl title at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, denying Brady a sixth Lombardi Trophy in the process.

As painful as it will have been for Eagles fans to see Manning win two Super Bowls with the Giants, his victories over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII and XLVI serve as a much-needed reminder Brady and head coach Bill Belichick can be beaten on the biggest stage.

Eli Manning is the only quarterback to defeat Tom Brady and the Patriots. #2 on our #Top10 Super Bowl list is SB XLII, where David Tyree was responsible for one of the most iconic catches in Super Bowl history. @Giants #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/6Lrc9v1u0q — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 3, 2018

And Manning believes the key to replicating the Giants' wins over the Patriots is ensuring Brady does not have the ball with too much time left in the fourth quarter.

Quizzed on how to beat the Patriots, Manning told Omnisport: "Both sides of the ball have to play well, in both games our defence played outstanding. They were able to get to Tom, slow him down.

"Then in both games, we had the ball with two minutes left on the clock and an opportunity to go win.

"The guys made some spectacular plays... That's how we did it, it doesn't mean that's the exact formula, but you've just gotta play good football and don't give the ball to Tom with too much time on the clock!"

Asked if the Eagles are capable of pulling off the upset, Manning said: "Of course, the Eagles have played great football all year. They've won... that's why they're here.

"They have the make-up to do it, and now it is just a matter of can they step up and play great all day Sunday - and then in that fourth quarter, even play a little bit better."