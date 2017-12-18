OMNISPORT

Rap star and music mogul Diddy has stated his intention to buy the Carolina Panthers and bring in Colin Kaepernick for the 2018 NFL season.

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, who is facing allegations of workplace misconduct, released a statement on Sunday revealing his intention to "turn the franchise over to new ownership" at the end of the current campaign.

Diddy responded to the news via his official Instagram page, posting a video captioned: "Attention to the Carolina PANTHERS!! ATTENTION NFL! This is a chance to make history!!!

"There are NO AFRICAN AMERICAN MAJORITY OWNERS IN THE NFL!!!! I WOULD LIKE TO BUY THE CAROLINA PANTHERS!!! Let's GOOOOOOO!!!!! Spread the word. Tell the world! No joke."

In his video, Diddy, whose real name is Sean Combs, confirmed a desire to bring Kaepernick to the Panthers, whose starting quarterback is 2015 MVP Cam Newton.

Former San Francisco 49ers QB Kaepernick has gone unsigned this season, having last year become the first NFL player to kneel during the national anthem in protest at perceived racial injustice and police brutality in the United States.

Diddy said: "The North Carolina Panthers are up for sale. I need to send a message out to everybody in the beautiful state of North Carolina. I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine.

This picture was taken back in 2003. This is God’s work. It’s time!!



ATTN all @NFL owners, it’s time for diversity!! It’s time for Black ownership!!



The time is now. Let’s make it happen!! pic.twitter.com/zex7LTZ8mn — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

"I will immediately address the Colin Kaepernick situation and put him in the running for next year's starting quarterback. It's just competition baby, it's just competition.

"Also, I will have the best half-time show, the best selection of music and we will win Super Bowl after Super Bowl."

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry quickly offered his support to Diddy, tweeting "I want in" in reply to a post from the 48-year-old.