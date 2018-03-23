Cowboys Sign WR Hurns

With Dez Bryant's future appearing increasingly murky, the Dallas Cowboys have made another move to shore up their receiving corps by signing Allen Hurns.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout has signed a two-year deal with the Cowboys in a move that comes on the heels of former Buffalo Bills receiver Deonte Thompson agreeing to a one-year deal on Thursday.

Hurns provides some versatility for quarterback Dak Prescott as both a downfield threat and someone who can work effectively out of the slot.

The key, however, is whether he can stay healthy. Hurns missed multiple games in 2016 and 2017 due to hamstring and ankle injuries.

Those back-to-back disappointing campaigns came on the back of Hurns' breakout 2015 showing, in which he racked up 1,031 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Now the 26-year-old will start over in Dallas, where rumblings continue about Bryant's future with the team. For the time being, though, Hurns figures to be competing more with Terrance Williams for targets.