Cowboys Jason Garrett Selected as Coach of the Year

Dan Quinn and Bill Belichick have their respective teams in the Super Bowl, but neither was named the NFL's top coach.

That honor went to Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who was named the NFL's Coach of the Year in Houston on Saturday.

Garrett led the Cowboys to their first 13-win season since 2007 and won the NFC East for the second time in three years.

He took over as Cowboys coach during the 2010 season and has compiled a 58-46 record.

This season's success was boosted by the performances of dynamic rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Prescott, a fourth-round pick, was only starting following season-ending injuries in the preseason to Tony Romo and Kellen Moore.

He went on to throw for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Elliott, the fourth overall pick in last year's draft, led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan was selected as the league's top assistant coach.