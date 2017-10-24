Cousins Was On FaceTime With Redskins While Wife Gave Birth

OMNISPORT

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins revealed he used FaceTime to listen in on a meeting while his wife was giving birth.

The Redskins faced the Philadelphia Eagles in their second Monday Night Football game of the season on October 23.

The first came on October 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, just three days after Cousins and wife Julie welcomed their first child with the birth of their son, Cooper.

Cousins missed one day of practice for the birth, but he was not going to miss more than that.

In fact, Cousins attended a quarterback meeting with the help of his backup Colt McCoy while his wife was giving birth.

"I haven't missed a practice since I've been here. That was my first one. Going into a Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs that week, I didn't really want to miss a day," Cousins told Sports Illustrated.

"But Colt set up his phone in the quarterback meeting room and we got on FaceTime. I was basically there without being there.

"Julie's contractions were coming every four to five minutes, and they lasted about 30 seconds – but outside of that I was able to focus [on football] and Julie was very understanding. She could hear my coaches and [team-mates] talking in the background but she said it was fine.

"When she needed to grab my hand to get through a contraction for 30 seconds, I was there – and I had my iPad next to me, looking at cut-ups, in between. I think our doula thought that was weird. She wanted me a little more present. But Julie understood."