Cousins Doesn't Expect To Sign New Redskins Deal Any Time Soon

Kirk Cousins is in no rush to sign a long-term deal with the Washington Redskins or any other NFL team.

While he wants to play for Washington in the future, he said he and his agent, Mike McCartney, are going to weigh all the options and go from there.

"I don't need to force the issue," Cousins said at a fan event Friday, via the Washington Post.

"I can just kind of sit back and be patient. My job was to play football the last 16 games and do my part, and then in the offseason, really, it's just sit back and let the team or other teams let you know that they want you."

With this completion to Jamison Crowder, #Redskins QB @KirkCousins8 has now surpassed 4,000 yards passing on the season. He is the first QB in team history to throw for three 4,000+ yard seasons. #HTTR #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/bCJaRNTeXP — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 31, 2017

Cousins said he does not expect any long-term deal before the March deadline for the franchise tag.

The 29-year-old Cousins has played under the tag for each of the last two years with the Redskins and said he would be open to signing it once again this offseason. If he were to do so, the Redskins would have to pay him $34million in 2018.

The quarterback has thrown for more than 4,000 yards and at least 25 touchdowns each of the last three seasons.

No matter what, though, Cousins is looking for two things: guaranteed money, and as close to a guarantee of winning as he can get. He said as much over and over Friday, stating he wanted to win above all else.

"It all comes down to winning," he said. "We have to win. If we win, everybody will feel good. If we lose, all the other things just don't really matter. Winning is what matters to me."

However, the money is important, too.

"Guarantees are a big part of what Mike McCartney is going to be talking about with whoever he's talking to, to say again, 'This is something if you're not going to do, then we might as well just play on one-year deals'," Cousins said. "Guarantees are really that security, or at least knowing I'm going to be here, [and] why I would commit to being here. If I don't know that, why would I extend commitment? It's like dating instead of getting married sort of thing."