Carson Wentz Tops NFL Jersey Sales

Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz may not be able to play in Super Bowl LII, but at least he has bragging rights in the jersey department.

The injured Eagles quarterback topped NFL Shop's jersey sales this season, according to NFL.com.

Coming in second place was New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, with Dak Prescott, Antonio Brown and Ezekiel Elliott rounding out the top five.

Wentz will be sidelined when the Eagles take on Brady and the Patriots on February 4 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Before his injury, he led Philadelphia to an 11-2 record with 3,296 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in his second season.

Nick Foles has taken over for Wentz in the postseason and will be at the helm for Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.