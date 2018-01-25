Español
On Demand
NFL
(Getty Images)

Carson Wentz Tops NFL Jersey Sales

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz lead all NFL players in jersey sales for the 2017 season.

Philadelphia Eagles star Carson Wentz may not be able to play in Super Bowl LII, but at least he has bragging rights in the jersey department.

The injured Eagles quarterback topped NFL Shop's jersey sales this season, according to NFL.com.

Coming in second place was New England Patriots QB Tom Brady, with Dak Prescott, Antonio Brown and Ezekiel Elliott rounding out the top five.

Wentz will be sidelined when the Eagles take on Brady and the Patriots on February 4 due to a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Before his injury, he led Philadelphia to an 11-2 record with 3,296 passing yards and 33 touchdowns in his second season.

Nick Foles has taken over for Wentz in the postseason and will be at the helm for Super Bowl LII in Minnesota.

NFL New England Patriots Tom Brady Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz
Previous Larry Nassar Sentenced to 40-175 Years for Crimina
Read
Larry Nassar Sentenced to 40-175 Years for Criminal Sexual Conduct
Next Celtics Snap Losing Streak, Simmons Triple-Doubles
Read
Celtics Snap Losing Streak, Simmons Triple-Doubles