Brady's Postseason Career By The Numbers

Tom Brady is the postseason king and the legendary quarterback is gunning for a record sixth Super Bowl ring when the New England Patriots face off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Even Brady's most ardent detractors must acknowledge the astonishing numbers the 40-year-old has racked up during his distinguished career.

With the help of Opta, we have crunched Brady's postseason figures ahead of Super Bowl LII in Minnesota, where the Patriots are aiming for a third Super Bowl in four seasons.

#SuperBowl ticket requests, Gronk's practice status, Brady jerseys and more from BB & TB at the podium: pic.twitter.com/reneZMAhrf — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 1, 2018

6 - Brady has five Super Bowl rings, another would see him hold the outright record, breaking a tie with Charles Haley.

892 - In terms of postseason pass completions, no one can better Brady's tally of 892, while his 1,416 pass attempts is also a record.

9,721 - Another record held by Brady in the postseason is the amount of passing yards he has completed. 9,721 equates to just under nine kilometres or almost 5.5 miles - a fair old distance.

68 - Brady certainly knows how to get his team in the endzone with the pressure on, and he tops the amount of touchdown passes thrown in the postseason.

8 - The amount of fourth-quarter comebacks orchestrated by Brady, perhaps none as famous as last year's incredible fightback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons.

327 - The Eagles will have to be at their defensive best to stop Brady, he averages 327 passing yards against Philly in the regular season, while they are one of four teams he averages 2.5 passing touchdowns against.