Brady Limited In Practice With Hand Injury

New England Patriots star Tom Brady was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an injury to his throwing hand.

According to the Boston Herald, a team-mate ran into Brady in practice, jamming his hand.

#Patriots QB Tom Brady was limited during practice today with a right-hand injury. Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee were limited. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2018

The Patriots quarterback was scheduled to answer questions from the media later in the day, but he cancelled to meet with the team's medical staff.

It is unclear if Brady will be hindered on Sunday, when the Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game.

The latest on Tom Brady’s hand? We’ll know something this afternoon. Updates here: https://t.co/h7Fpw8YDmf — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) January 18, 2018

At the moment, Brian Hoyer is the only other quarterback listed on the Patriots' roster.