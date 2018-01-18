Español
On Demand
NFL
Reuters

Brady Limited In Practice With Hand Injury

Tom Brady skipped his media engagement to consult with medical staff on hand injury suffered in practice.

OMNISPORT

New England Patriots star Tom Brady was limited in practice on Wednesday due to an injury to his throwing hand.

According to the Boston Herald, a team-mate ran into Brady in practice, jamming his hand.

The Patriots quarterback was scheduled to answer questions from the media later in the day, but he cancelled to meet with the team's medical staff.

It is unclear if Brady will be hindered on Sunday, when the Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship game.

At the moment, Brian Hoyer is the only other quarterback listed on the Patriots' roster.

NFL News New England Patriots Tom Brady Jacksonville Jaguars
Previous Brady Named Pro Football Writers MVP
Read
Brady Named Pro Football Writers MVP
Next Rockets' Ariza And Green Suspended After Clippers
Read
Rockets' Ariza And Green Suspended After Clippers Incident