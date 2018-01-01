OMNISPORT

They are feeling pretty good in Buffalo after the Bills clinched their first playoff appearance since 1999, and they wanted to thank the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bills' 22-16 win over the Dolphins in Miami was not enough alone to break the drought.

Buffalo also needed the Bengals to defeat the Ravens, and that situation appeared dire until Cincinnati receiver Tyler Boyd hauled in a 49-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to sink Baltimore 31-27.

That result left the Bills so ecstatic, they decided to share their joy with Cincinnati.

In a letter addressed to the Bengals, which was posted on the Bills' Twitter account shortly after that game, the team thanked Cincinnati, and said they were sending a gift … Buffalo wings, of course.

"After we handled business in Miami, we needed you, and you came through bigtime," read the letter.

"On behalf of this team, the people of the City of Buffalo and Bills fans around the world, Thank you. Thank you. THANK YOU!

"Wings on us. (No really, we're sending wings.)"

"With love, the Buffalo Bills."