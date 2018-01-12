Antonio Brown Expected To Play For Steelers

OMNISPORT

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects Antonio Brown to feature against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round on Sunday despite illness.

Wide receiver Brown was on Friday sent home from training after feeling unwell, though he had been a full participant for the two prior days having missed the final two regular-season games with a calf injury.

Coach Tomlin isn't seeking comfort but knows having a full squad is a blessing. pic.twitter.com/3oJATZMqGi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 12, 2018

The Steelers have remained optimistic Brown will return for the playoffs, and Tomlin said he had seen enough to believe he will be on the field against the Jaguars.

"I think we've all seen Antonio play enough that we know what he's capable of," Tomlin said at a news conference.

"I'm not looking for comfort. I don't seek it. We play the cards we're dealt.

"We realise that health is a blessing in this game, but when we lack it we're not going to allow it to be an excuse."

Earlier this week, Tomlin told reporters Brown had a "great week" and they were "excited about where he is".