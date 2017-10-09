Aaron Rodgers starred late as the Green Bay Packers claimed a dramatic 35-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in NFL on Sunday.

After scrambling for 18 yards on a third-and-nine to the Cowboys 12-yard line, Green Bay quarterback Rodgers hit Davante Adams for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Packers victory at AT&T Stadium.

"I felt a gap to my left and knew if I could get out, I had a lane to run," Rodgers told Fox Sports. "I got down the sideline and put us in a position to win the game."

The Cowboys had chewed up the clock with a 17-play, 79-yard drive that used eight minutes, 43 seconds and ended with a Dak Prescott rushing touchdown from 11 yards out for a 31-28 lead.

McCarthy on @AaronRodgers12: I just don't know what else to say about him. I've got to expand my vocabulary. #GBvsDAL — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 8, 2017

Rodgers then masterfully led a nine-play, 75-yard drive while staring into the setting sun. He did it with Jordy Nelson on the sideline and it was Adams who came up big. He caught seven passes for 66 yards, including two in the final drive, just over a week after getting knocked out of Green Bay's win over Chicago.

Rodgers, who finished 19 of 29 for 221 yards and three touchdowns along with 32 rushing yards, led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory at AT&T Stadium following the 2010 season and joked Dallas should host the Super Bowl every year.

The Cowboys jumped out to a 21-6 lead on three Prescott touchdown passes, but the Packers climbed back thanks to running back Aaron Jones. The rookie from UTEP scored from seven yards out before half-time to cut into the Cowboys lead. Jones finished with 125 rushing yards on 19 carries, including a 15-yard run on the final drive that surprised the Dallas defence.

His second-quarter score was the second Packers touchdown of the game, but the Cowboys held a 21-12 half-time lead because Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed both extra-point attempts.

Dallas is Aaron Rodgers’ home-field advantage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 8, 2017

Crosby finally got on track in the second half, capping the opening drive of the third quarter with a 22-yard chip shot. His extra point after a Rodgers touchdown pass to Nelson gave the Packers a 22-21 lead one play into the fourth quarter.

Ezekiel Elliott, who had just 30 yards on 14 first-half carries, got rolling on the ensuing drive. The second-year back carried the ball four times for 42 yards on an eight-play drive that ended in a 43-yard field goal by Dan Bailey as Dallas regained the lead. Elliott finished with 116 yards on 29 carries but was kept out of the end zone.

Prescott had picked on Packers cornerback Damarious Randall for much of the game, but the latter got some revenge with 9:56 remaining in the game. Randall snared a pass that went off the hands of Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown. The Packers went for two, but Rodgers overshot Nelson and the Packers held a 28-24 lead.

The Cowboys (2-3) have lost two straight heading into their bye week while the Packers (4-1) will get ready for next week's intra-division game against the Minnesota Vikings.