NFL
Getty Images

Aaron Hernandez Dies By Suicide In Prison Cell

He was duly acquitted in a separate murder case last week.

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was found hanged on Wednesday in the prison where he was serving a life sentence for murder, officials have confirmed.

Hernandez, a tight end for the New England Patriots, received a life sentence two years ago after being found guilty of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

He was duly acquitted in a separate murder case last week.

A statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction read: "On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

"Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

"The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified."
Previous Tom Brady Couldn't Believe 'Greatest' Julian Edelm
Read
Tom Brady Couldn't Believe 'Greatest' Julian Edelman Catch
Next