Aaron Hernandez Dies By Suicide In Prison Cell

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was found hanged on Wednesday in the prison where he was serving a life sentence for murder, officials have confirmed.

Hernandez, a tight end for the New England Patriots, received a life sentence two years ago after being found guilty of the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.

He was duly acquitted in a separate murder case last week.

BREAKING: Prison official says former NFL star Aaron Hernandez hangs self in cell, pronounced dead at Massachusetts hospital. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 19, 2017

A statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction read: "On April 19, 2017 Aaron Hernandez was discovered hanging in his cell by corrections officers at the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley Massachusetts at approximately 3:05 a.m.

"Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Mr. Hernandez and he was transported to UMASS Leominster where he was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. by a physician at the hospital.

"The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. Mr. Hernandez's next of kin have been notified."