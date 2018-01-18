Wizards And Hornets Tussle, Thompson Lights Up Bulls

OMNISPORT

The Washington Wizards were thrashed by the Charlotte Hornets in a huge NBA loss on Wednesday.

After a game in which the Wizards allowed the Hornets to score a franchise record for points in a half (77) and in regulation (133), guard Bradley Beal could only describe head coach Scott Brooks' demeanour in one way – "pissed".

The Wizards fell to the Hornets 133-109 in an effort Brooks could only call into question.

"They're making shots. We're helping them make shots. It's unacceptable the way we competed," Brooks told reporters after the game. "We're going to have change some things and make sure we're all going to compete. If not we're going to have to find guys who are going to compete."

The only time the Wizards seemingly showed any fight in this game came in the fourth quarter when reserve guard Tim Frazier nearly came to blows with Hornets backup Michael Carter-Williams.

Frazier was so infuriated he had to be held back by officials and his own coaches. The guard was ejected after just three minutes on the court.

Beal led all scorers with 26 points on 10-of-19 shooting.

TREMENDOUS THOMPSON

Klay Thompson scored 38 points on 12-of-22 shooting including seven of 13 from three-point range in the Warriors' 119-112 win over the Bulls. He also became the first player in the NBA to hit 150 three-pointers this season.

Spurs guard Patty Mills hit a season-high seven three-pointers to go with 25 points off the bench as San Antonio dropped the Nets 100-95. Mills went seven of 10 from the floor and seven of eight from three-point range.

Heat center Hassan Whiteside scored a game-high 27 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and blocked six shots in Miami's 106-101 win over the Bucks.

DIRE DAVIS

Anthony Davis scored just eight points on two-of-eight shooting in the Pelicans' 94-93 loss to the Hawks. Davis' eight points was his lowest total while playing at least 20 minutes since January 2015.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets 133-109 Washington Wizards

Atlanta Hawks 94-93 New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs 100-95 Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors 96-91 Detroit Pistons

Golden State Warriors 119-112 Chicago Bulls

Memphis Grizzlies 105-99 New York Knicks

Miami Heat 106-101 Milwaukee Bucks

Oklahoma City Thunder 114-90 Los Angeles Lakers

Utah Jazz 120-105 Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 Denver Nuggets

TIMBERWOLVES AT ROCKETS

Houston are second in the West and Minnesota are fourth, but they are also two teams with a lot to prove right now. Houston just lost to the Clippers and the Timberwolves fell to the Magic, who own the worst record in the NBA. The Rockets will not have Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green after the NBA suspended the two for two games apiece for their role in a locker room incident after losing to the Clippers on Monday.