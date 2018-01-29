After a brutally slow start to the season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are starting to look like NBA contenders following their 122-112 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Oklahoma City made it eight straight wins by seeing off the in-form 76ers on Sunday.

Reigning MVP Russell Westbrook led the way with 37 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, while newly minted All-Star Paul George added 31 points.

⚡ Russell Westbrook goes off for the OKC Thunder, dropping 37 PTS, 9 REB & 14 AST en route to the thrilling victory against the 76ers!#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/z7qKoepTR7 — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 29, 2018

The Thunder trailed by one point at half-time, but outscored the 76ers 35-25 in the third quarter.

Center Steven Adams dominated both ends of the court, scoring 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting while hauling in 13 rebounds.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Ben Simmons had 22 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Philadelphia (24-22) have still won five of their last seven games, while the win moved the Thunder (30-20) into fifth in the Western Conference standings.

LEBRON FALLS SHORT OF TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James flirted with yet another triple-double in a 121-104 win over the reeling Detroit Pistons. James scored a game-high 25 points with 14 assists and eight rebounds. Kevin Love added 20 points and 11 rebounds to shake off last week's controversy.

LeBron James between the legs assist to Kevin Love for 3!



LeBron finished with 14 ASTS to go with 25 PTS & 8 REBS.



Love made 4 of 6 threes after missing 28 of 36 over his last 10 games. pic.twitter.com/ewJzGuqgYu — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 29, 2018

LAVINE'S SHOOTING WOES

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine scored just six points on two-of-11 shooting (0 of five from three-point range) in a 110-96 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. LaVine had five rebounds and five assists, but Denzel Valentine made a case for starting after scoring 18 points on eight-of-12 shooting.

BOOKER FROM BEYOND THE ARC!

Devin Booker hit a sweet step-back three-pointer before leaving the Phoenix Suns' 113-102 loss to the Houston Rockets. Booker scored 31 points with 10 assists but left late with an injury.

Devin Booker steps back and fires from distance!



He has 31 PTS, 10 AST, 5 3PM as the @Suns look to come back from a 109-102 deficit against the @HoustonRockets.



2:00 left to play on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/ARmBlv3BaS — NBA (@NBA) January 28, 2018

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Houston Rockets 113-102 Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers 112-103 New Orleans Pelicans

Oklahoma City Thunder 122-112 Philadelphia 76ers

Cleveland Cavaliers 121-104 Detroit Pistons

San Antonio Spurs 113-98 Sacramento Kings

Milwaukee Bucks 110-96 Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors 123-111 Los Angeles Lakers

CELTICS AT NUGGETS

Denver, one of the most underrated and well-balanced teams in the league, are fresh off a three-game winning streak. The Boston Celtics have struggled in January, but continue to lead the Eastern Conference. Nuggets shooting guard Gary Harris is enjoying a breakout season, averaging 17.3 points per game.