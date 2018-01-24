Westbrook: George All-Star Snub Is Outrageous

Russell Westbrook stuck up for his Oklahoma City Thunder team-mate after the All-Star reserves were announced on Tuesday, saying Paul George is a top-two player at his position.

Either Westbrook thinks George is better than LeBron James at small forward or he is taking another subtle jab at former team-mate Kevin Durant.



Russell Westbrook called it “outrageous” that Paul George was not named an All-Star: pic.twitter.com/62vmKKbFSx — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 24, 2018

Based on his comments after the Thunder's 109-108 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, it is the latter.

Westbrook thought it was "outrageous" George was not voted an All-Star when four players from one team – Durant and his Golden State Warriors team-mates – were selected.

"Unbelievable, I think it's just outrageous in my opinion," Westbrook told reporters of George's All-Star snub after Tuesday's win over the Nets.

"I don't know who else made the team but four people from one team, you got guys complaining about getting snubbed until they get it, you got guys that are talking all the time but the guys that deserve it should be in.

"I just don’t understand, it doesn't make any sense, the guy is leading the league in steals, competes every night, is top-two in his position, it doesn't make any sense regardless of anything else. There are certain All-Stars in this league, everyone is not an All-Star. Just because you get voted in doesn't make you an All-Star. I think it's outrageous but it is what it is."

George is averaging a respectable 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, but the Thunder's slow start to the season likely cost him an All-Star selection.