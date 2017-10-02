Westbrook Confident In Decision To Stay With Thunder

OMNISPORT

Russell Westbrook said at no point was he concerned about his future before signing what is reportedly the most lucrative deal in NBA history to stay with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Oklahoma City announced on Friday a "multi-year contract extension" had been agreed with Westbrook.

The agreement with the reigning NBA MVP will run for five years and is said to be worth $205million, putting an end to speculation over his future.

Westbrook, who could have become an unrestricted free agent next year, said: "I like where I'm at."

He added: "I wasn't worried. See, that's what I keep trying to tell you, I wasn't really worried about it because I know I wanted to be - it didn't - obviously with the time and everything, that's part of the job, but I wasn't really worried, man.

"I was really just focusing on just being at home and embracing that time.

"My focus never shifted. I mean, obviously I didn't talk to you guys [the media], so you guys were kind of making up your own assumptions, but my focus never changed.

"For me, you know, taking my time, family is the most important thing to me, and that's what I was focused on. When it's time to focus on basketball I do that, and that's it."

Westbrook deflected two questions from reporters when asked at what point he informed general manager Sam Presti that he was staying on with the Thunder and said he preferred not to talk about it.

"We have a great relationship, myself and Sam, and we talk about many different things," Westbrook said. "We have a good relationship where we don't have to make sure everybody knows exactly the time and date when I told him, but all that matters is we're on the same page about everything."