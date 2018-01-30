Wall To Have Knee Surgery, Miss Six Weeks

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall will undergo a clean-up procedure on his persistently sore left knee, sidelining him for six weeks.

Wall will miss the All-Star game as a result of the surgery, his absence a huge blow to a Wizards team that is sixth in the Eastern Conference with a 27-22 record.

In 37 games, Wall is averaging 19.4 points and 9.3 assists in 34.3 minutes. In his absence, the Wizards likely will split the lead guard's minutes between second-year player Tomas Satoransky and Tim Frazier and lean on shooting guard Bradley Beal (23.9 ppg) for more offense.

John Wall will undergo an arthroscopic debridement procedure on his left knee tomorrow. A timeline for Wall’s return will be provided following completion of the procedure.



His knee, initially injured in early November, had been intermittently sore and was reportedly troubling him enough on Monday that Wall met with team doctors, underwent an MRI and traveled to Cleveland to seek more medical advice.

"It's a concern but we have to trust that the doctors and everybody is going to have the best game plan for him going forward and it's always about him going forward, not about us going forward," coach Scott Brooks told reporters on Monday.

"We've done it before [playing without Wall], so I know what it looks like."