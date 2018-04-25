Wade, Ginobili Won't Rush Retirement Decisions

Dwyane Wade and Manu Ginobili each said they would not rush into decisions over their playing futures after the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs were eliminated from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday.

A 12-time All-Star and the winner of three NBA titles, Wade was part of the Heat side beaten 104-91 by the Philadelphia 76ers in game five of their series.

Wade, 36, was subsequently asked how he would find new inspiration if he plans on coming back for next season.

"One thing I ain't worried about is that, right now. That's not my focus," he replied.

"Fresh off this NBA season, my 15th year, I sit back and think about that. Then I dive and throw myself into my family. They're next on my bucket list, making sure I'm there for them.

"And then when it comes to the basketball side of it, which is a long time away from now, then I'll think about that."

Wade added with a grin: "This is Philly and I love Philly, but there ain't gonna be no breaking news here in Philly, I'm sorry. We'll worry about that later."

Ginobili also raised a smile as he addressed reporters after the Spurs' elimination was sealed by a 99-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

"I've been contemplating retirement forever, so nothing's changed. I just don't know," said the Spurs veteran, whose game-winning performance two days earlier prompted Warriors coach Steve Kerr to suggest Ginobili should play on for two more years.

"I'll let a month, two months go by and then I'll see how I feel," the 40-year-old continued.

"I'm not the type of guy that makes decisions on the fly and when you're upset, hurt, whatever. So I just want to let it sink in and see how it feels."