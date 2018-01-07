OMNISPORT

The Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets were both short-handed on Saturday, in a matchup between potential playoff teams, but they provided an entertaining contest.

Tobias Harris, an underrated forward, led the Pistons to a 108-101 victory against the slumping Rockets in the NBA by scoring a game-high 27 points with eight rebounds.

Tobias Harris keeps up his hot form as he drops 27 PTS & grabs 8 REB during the Pistons win over Houston! 👀#DetroitBasketball pic.twitter.com/ENUCkdZwo2 — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 7, 2018

Detroit, playing without both Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson due to injuries, still had six players score at least 10 points.

Ish Smith, normally just a distributor, stepped into the Pistons' starting line-up to score 17 points with four assists and three rebounds. Dwight Buycks came off the bench to score 16 points.

The Rockets, still without MVP-candidate James Harden, have now lost seven of their last nine games.

Chris Paul led the way with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but they lacked their usual offensive bite without Harden.

With the win, the Pistons moved to seventh in the Eastern Conference. The Rockets are still second in the West, but now four games behind the Golden State Warriors.

STEPH SPLASHES AGAINST CLIPPERS

Warriors star Stephen Curry electrified fans by scoring 45 points on 11-of-21 shooting (eight of 16 from three-point range) with six rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 121-105 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry has now scored at least 29 points in all four games since returning from an ankle injury. He had exactly 29 points by the end of the first half.

🔥 A season-high 45 PTS in just 3 quarters for Stephen Curry as the Warriors beat the Clippers on #NBASaturdays! 🔥#DubNation pic.twitter.com/3B7pf0chbg — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 7, 2018

BULLS CANNOT BACK UP

Getting trounced 125-86 by the Indiana Pacers is bad enough, but the Chicago Bulls scored just 37 first-half points while finishing the game shooting only 37.5 per cent from the field. Although they played on the second night of a back-to-back, after defeating Dallas on Friday, just four Bulls scored in double figures. No one eclipsed Bobby Portis' 15 points.

TATUM CONTINUES TO MAKE PLAYS

Boston Celtics rookie Jayson Tatum comes rampaging through the lane. Tatum scored 14 points in an 87-85 win away to the Brooklyn Nets.

With an 87-85 win over the Brooklyn Nets, the Boston #Celtics nab their sixth straight victory.



Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum lead the team with 21 points and 14 points respectively. #NBA pic.twitter.com/9RqiKAcozG — SBOBET (@SBOBET) January 7, 2018

Though his defensive awareness might be an issue at times, Andrew Wiggins can still come up with a bucket in spectacular ways. Wiggins finished with 20 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 116-98.

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Golden State Warriors 121-105 Los Angeles Clippers

Boston Celtics 87-85 Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers 131-127 Orlando Magic

Detroit Pistons 108-101 Houston Rockets

Indiana Pacers 125-86 Chicago Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks 110-103 Washington Wizards

Minnesota Timberwolves 116-98 New Orleans Pelicans

Sacramento Kings 106-98 Denver Nuggets

SPURS AT TRAIL BLAZERS

After the final two wildcard NFL playoff games conclude, sports fans can jump over to the NBA, where two playoff contending Western Conference teams face off in an intriguing matchup. Damian Lillard is back for the Portland Trail Blazers, healthy after a five-game absence. The San Antonio Spurs are nearing full health themselves, with Kawhi Leonard ramping up his minutes.