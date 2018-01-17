Thomas Changes Mind On Celtics Tribute Video

OMNISPORT

Isaiah Thomas has declined the Celtics' offer to honour him with a video tribute on February 11 because it is the same day Boston are to retire Paul Pierce's number 34.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired Thomas from the Celtics in the Kyrie Irving trade before the season, are scheduled to visit Boston for a game on the Sunday.

I'd like to thank the Celtics for their gracious offer to play a video tribute on Feb 11th celebrating my 3yrs in Boston. But since it appears this has caused some controversy w/ Paul Pierce's night I'd ask the Celtics instead to focus all of their attention on #34's career. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

However, Thomas does not want to detract from Pierce's moment.

"I'd like to thank the Celtics for their gracious offer to play a video tribute on Feb 11th celebrating my 3yrs in Boston," he wrote on Twitter.

"But since it appears this has caused some controversy w/ Paul Pierce's night I'd ask the Celtics instead to focus all of their attention on #34's career."

I look forward to coming back and playing in Boston on Feb 11th and see all of the great fans whom I will always remember for their love and incredible support the past few years. — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 17, 2018

Pierce made it known earlier this month that he would rather Thomas not be feted on his special day.

"On February 11, the night I get my jersey retired, I'm not sure I want to look up at the jumbotron and see Isaiah highlights," Pierce said on ESPN.