'This Will Always Be Home' – LeBron Thanks Ohio After Agreeing To Lakers Deal

LeBron James thanked Ohio after announcing he was joining the Los Angeles Lakers from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James, 33, agreed to a four-year, $154 million deal with the Lakers, it was announced on Sunday.

The move brings an end to his four years in Cleveland, having returned to the Cavs in 2014 and won the championship in 2016.

The three-time NBA champion was thankful for the support he had received in his home state.

"Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons," James wrote on his Instagram story.

"This will always be home."