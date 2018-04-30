Stephen Curry Hoping To 'Not Suck' In Looming Playoff Return To Warriors

Stephen Curry is not setting his expectations for his Golden State Warriors return too high, hoping to "just not suck".

The Warriors star is expected to return to action on Tuesday for game two of their second-round series against the New Orleans Pelicans, and just hopes he does not embarrass himself after being sidelined since March 23 because of a sprained medial collateral ligament.

"Just not suck after missing five weeks," Curry told The Undefeated. "That's my goal.

"If I do get the green light, just play my game. Do what I do on both ends of the court to help the team. There is nothing special about it. Just try to use my energy as a spark.”

Been watching Steph shoot around for a few minutes. I’d be shocked if he doesn’t play Tuesday. Zero hitch in his giddy up. Looked comfortable cutting, slicing, and dicing. pic.twitter.com/u3weAvJRDa — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) April 30, 2018

Despite his absence, the Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the first round and cruised to a 123-101 win over the Pelicans in game one of the Western Conference semi-finals on Saturday.

Curry resumed full-contact practice on Thursday and scrimmaged five-on-five for the first time on Friday. He had been upgraded to questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup, but the team decided to give him a little more time.