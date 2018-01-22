Spurs' Streak Snapped, Magic Stun Celtics

OMNISPORT

The AT&T Center has been a fortress for the San Antonio Spurs this season but they came unstuck against Victor Oladipo and the Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

San Antonio's 14-game home winning streak was ended by the Pacers, who triumphed 94-86 on Sunday.

Oladipo scored 19 points for the Pacers – who became the first Eastern Conference team to sweep a season series against the San Antonio in three years – as the Spurs lost at home for the first time since November 10.

Victor Oladipo leads the way with a game high 19 PTS to help the @Pacers defeat the @Spurs 94-86!



Pau Gasol: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 4 AST#Pacers pic.twitter.com/zUYbGbA3UO — NBA (@NBA) January 22, 2018

Tony Parker had 12 points in the absence of Spurs stars Kawhi Leonard, Rudy Gay and Manu Ginobili.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic trumped the slumping Boston Celtics 103-95 despite 40 points from Kyrie Irving.

Irving put up big numbers in his return from injury but the lowly Magic, second from bottom in the Eastern Conference, still managed to upstage the high-flying Celtics.

Boston – amid a three-game losing run – held a one-point first-half lead, but the Magic outscored the Celtics 32-12 in the third quarter. Irving tried to lead a fourth-quarter rally, but Orlando held on despite scoring only 13 points in the fourth.

Despite defeat last night Kyrie Irving still went off for 40 PTS, 7 REB & 5 AST. 👀🍀#Celtics pic.twitter.com/Oyfa0FWxce — NBA UK (@NBAUK) January 22, 2018

Elfrid Payton led the Magic with 22 points and six rebounds. Evan Fournier added 19 points, and Aaron Gordon poured in 11 points with 13 rebounds. Orlando have now won two of their last three games and lost by just one point to the Cleveland Cavaliers in between.

OLADIPO INSPIRES PACERS

Pacers guard Oladipo has played like an All-Star all season, and he continued his run of good form by scoring 19 points on eight-of-14 shooting, four rebounds and three steals against the Spurs. Oladipo, averaging over 24 points per game this season, has been a steal for the Pacers.

BRADLEY FAILS TO FIRE

Detroit Pistons guard Avery Bradley came in to the night averaging almost 16 points per game, but had just seven points (on three-of-12 shooting) in a 101-100 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Avery Bradley is taking 14.6 shots per game. Among the 39 players taking at least that many shots per game, Bradley ranks 38th in True Shooting Percentage. Only Andrew Wiggins is worse.



Among the 97 players taking 10+ shots per game, Bradley's TS% ranks 91st. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) January 20, 2018

DINWIDDIE SINKS PISTONS

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie hit the game-winner to topple the Pistons.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando Magic 103-95 Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets 101-100 Detroit Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers 127-107 New York Knicks

Indiana Pacers 94-86 San Antonio Spurs

HEAT AT ROCKETS

The Houston Rockets with James Harden back, defeated the Golden State Warriors on Saturday to get back within shouting distance of the Western Conference top seed. The Miami Heat have quietly been rising up the Eastern Conference standings due to balanced scoring and opportunistic defense. Miami, 15-10 on the road, have won nine of their last 11 games.