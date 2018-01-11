Silver In Favor Of Meeting Between Players And Officials

OMNISPORT

NBA commission Adam Silver would welcome players and officials meeting to discuss ongoing tensions during the All-Star break.

The likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green have been ejected in recent months, the latter claiming referees have a personal issue with him.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver LIVE from #NBALondon 2018 https://t.co/jxzHwArIbE — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2018

A suggestion that talks could be held between the two sides in Los Angeles next month has been welcomed by Silver, though he does not necessarily believe the situation has worsened this season.

"I'd say I'm listening to the players' complaints but also the referees' complaints," he told a media conference on Thursday ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers clash with the Boston Celtics in London.

"Although it's getting a fair amount of attention at the moment, we've looked back and there haven't been a greater number of ejections or technicals.

"We have a small enough league where I think it's about building relationships. I know it's been reported a group of players are going to get together with a group of officials at the All-Star break. I hope that really does happen. I think that would be helpful."

Silver added he does not believe raising the fines imposed upon players following on-court disagreements with officials would be beneficial.

"I don't think it's about raising fines. It's almost more symbolic when you have players as wealthy as they are," he said.

"I think it's more important that through relationships we inform players it's not the best way to proceed. But also the referees have to have the same understanding.

"We're dealing with human beings and people lose their cool under pressure at times. We have doubled down on training our officials. Nothing's really changed in terms of that dynamic, there's just so much more scrutiny than there used to be.

"It's amplified in a way we didn't see historically. It's something that's fixable and we can improve. It's not about ramping up the fines."