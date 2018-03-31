Rockets Win 11th Straight, Cavs Top Pelicans

The Houston Rockets extended their winning streak in the NBA to 11 in thrilling fashion on Friday.
Houston were down two with 1.4 seconds left after Josh Jackson gave the Phoenix Suns a lead on a step-back jumper and the Rockets knew they needed a clutch shot.
The logical men to take it were MVP candidate James Harden, perennial All-Star Chris Paul or even emerging star big man Clint Capela on an alley-oop, but none got the final chance.
It was Gerald Green taking the shot that made the Rockets into the team they are today: a corner three-pointer.
He was so excited he nearly injured Mike D'Antoni after the game. In fact, he nearly broke the man's hand.
"After I did it, I looked back. 'Oh, snap. I hit coach really hard on that one'," Green, who finished with 15 points, told reporters.
"I was like, 'Coach, whenever I'm like that, don't come give him a five. Don't give me a high five, coach. That is not the time to high five me'."
LEBRON LEADS CAVS
LeBron James had 27 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds and he passed Michael Jordan for the most consecutive double-digit scoring games in NBA history. The Cavaliers dropped the Pelicans 107-102.
Nuggets forward Paul Millsap had 36 points, nine rebounds and two assists in a 126-125 overtime win over the Thunder. Russell Westbrook finished with 33 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.
GRANT POOR FOR BULLS
Bulls guard Jerian Grant went two-for-12 shooting with five points in a 90-82 win over the Magic. Worse yet, he helped Chicago win a game in tanking season.
FABULOUS FULTZ
Philadelphia rookie Markelle Fultz may have lost the ability to shoot for a while, but he showed that he can still dunk in a 101-91 win over the Hawks.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago Bulls 90-82 Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers 101-91 Atlanta Hawks
Cleveland Cavaliers 107-102 New Orleans Pelicans
Houston Rockets 104-103 Phoenix Suns
Denver Nuggets 126-125 Oklahoma City Thunder
Minnesota Timberwolves 93-92 Dallas Mavericks
Utah Jazz 107-97 Memphis Grizzlies
Milwaukee Bucks 124-122 Los Angeles Lakers
Portland Trail Blazers 105-96 Los Angeles Clippers
RAPTORS AT CELTICS
The Celtics are still without Kyrie Irving and Marcus Smart, but that has not kept them from winning. Boston have dropped the Thunder, Trail Blazers and Jazz during their five-game winning streak behind rookie Jayson Tatum and veteran Marcus Morris.