Reports: Dwayne Wade Gets Miami Homecoming as Cavs Clean House

Dwyane Wade has completed a return to the Miami Heat as the Cleveland Cavaliers continue to overhaul their roster, according to reports.

Veteran guard Wade won three NBA titles during a 13-year stay in Miami between 2003 and 2016 as part of the Heat's notorious 'Big Three' alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

ESPN reports the Cavs have traded Wade to the Heat for a heavily protected second-round pick in 2020.

That will then be sent to the Sacramento Kings as part of the George Hill package that Cleveland are said to have executed earlier on the NBA's trade deadline day.

At 36, Wade is playing limited minutes this season as his 23.2 per game and three starts are both career lows, and with his trade to Miami he may get more of a chance for game time. He also will have an easy path to retiring as a member of the Heat.

The Cavs have been busy on Thursday, with several ins and outs believed to have been completed.

Isaiah Thomas looks to have been shipped out to the Los Angeles Lakers alongside Channing Fyre, with Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr heading to Cleveland.

Rodney Hood and Hill are also due to become Cavs players as part of a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz and the Kings, with Cleveland letting go of Derrick Rose, Iman Shumpert and Jae Crowder.