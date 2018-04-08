Español
On Demand
NBA

Pelicans, Spurs, Thunder, Nuggets Win To Further Scramble West Playoff Picture

(Getty Images)

The Western Conference standings are tight as ever following wins for several playoff hopefuls.

 

The Western Conference playoff picture was made even more confusing on Saturday thanks to wins for the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

The day began with fourth-place Utah Jazz and the ninth-place Nuggets separated by only two games, while the Pelicans, Spurs, Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves in between were separated by a mere half game.

With the Pelicans, Spurs, Thunders and Nuggets all winning, the teams from fourth to ninth place that were separated by two games to start the day are now only 1 1/2 games apart. 

And the four teams that won on Saturday were not exactly playing at home against teams tanking to win the lottery.

 

DAVIS INSPIRED AS PELICANS END WARRIORS WOE

Anthony Davis notched 34 points as the Pelicans went to Golden State and beat the Warriors 126-120.

 

Kevin Durant had 41 points, including 19 in the third quarter, and 10 rebounds but it was not enough to stop the Pelicans ending a 10-game losing streak against the Warriors.

Meanwhile, the Thunder travelled to Houston, where the Rockets had lost only six times all season, and won 108-102 thanks largely to Russell Westbrook's 24 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.

 

ALDRIDGE HAS SPURS PURRING

The Spurs beat the number three seed Trail Blazers in San Antonio 116-105, behind 28 points and eight rebounds from LaMarcus Aldridge.

 

There will at least be one team to discount from the playoff race, though, as the Nuggets visited Los Angeles and eliminated the Clippers from Western Conference contention with a 134-115 win.

That was thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic and Will Barton. Jokic posted a triple-double (23/11/11), while Barton scored 31.

 

Better luck next year.

A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

 

NBA Oklahoma City Thunder San Antonio Spurs Houston Rockets Golden State Warriors Los Angeles Clippers Portland Trailblazers New Orleans Pelicans
Previous 76ers Survive Cavs Push, Raptors Lock Up East
Read
76ers Survive Cavs Push, Raptors Lock Up East
Next Red Sox Win 7th Straight And Phillies Mash Marlins
Read
Red Sox Win 7th Straight And Phillies Mash Marlins On Busy MLB Saturday