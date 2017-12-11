Oladipo's Career Performance Keeps Pacers Rolling

OMNISPORT

Victor Oladipo continued to prove his critics wrong, leading the Indiana Pacers to a win over the Denver Nuggets in the NBA on Sunday.

When the Pacers sent Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason, many felt they got fleeced. But Indiana's main return piece in the trade, Oladipo, continued to shine in a 126-116 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Oladipo scored a career-high 47 points on 15-of-28 shooting with seven rebounds and six assists. Oladipo already has five 30-plus point games this season as he continues to take his game to new heights.

Most Improved Player



1. Victor Oladipo (25)

2. Andre Drummond (23)

3. Kristaps Porzingis (15)



Also receiving votes: Aaron Gordon (13); Jaylen Brown, Clint Capela, Kyle Anderson (4); Domantas Sabonis, Brandon Ingram, LaMarcus Aldridge (1) pic.twitter.com/JXOpoQ7FtN — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) December 11, 2017

The Pacers have now won four straight games, and 10 of their last 13. Behind Oladipo, Indiana feature a balanced scoring attack including Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young. Turner scored 24 points with eight rebounds, and Young added 18 points.

The Eastern Conference has proven more competitive than recent seasons, and the Pacers (16-11) are now in the thick of the play-off chase. If Oladipo can continue his rise to stardom, they may have a chance to cause some problems late in the season.

PELICANS IMPRESS

Pelicans trio Jrue Holiday, Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo helped New Orleans to a 131-124 win over the 76ers. Holiday scored a game-high 34 points, Rondo scored 13 points with 18 assists and five steals, and Davis added 29 points with eight rebounds.

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns scored 28 points with 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 97-92 win over the Mavericks.

JACKSON, FOX BATTLE

Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson scored just two points on 0-for-nine shooting in a 91-81 loss to the Celtics. The Pistons, having now lost five straight games, need guys like Jackson to step up in order to make the play-offs.

Kings rookie point guard De'Aaron Fox scored just six points on three-of-eight shooting, while turning the ball over seven times in a 102-87 loss to the Raptors. Fox played just 23 minutes, but finishing a game with more turnovers than points is never ideal.

PORZINGIS, JACK COMBINE

Kristaps Porzingis completed Jarrett Jack's sweet dish with a thunderous slam.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Raptors 102-87 Sacramento Kings

Boston Celtics 91-81 Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers 126-116 Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves 97-92 Dallas Mavericks

New Orleans Pelicans 131-124 Philadelphia 76ers

New York Knicks 111-107 Atlanta Hawks

TRAIL BLAZERS AT WARRIORS

Still without Stephen Curry, the red-hot Warriors host the Damian Lillard-led Trail Blazers. Kevin Durant began the season a little slow, but he has found his play-off form in Curry's absence. Portland have lost four straight games, but do boast a solid 6-4 road record.