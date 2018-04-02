The Milwaukee Bucks did not have a happy end to their Easter game against the Denver Nuggets, who prevailed 128-125 in overtime in the NBA.

Up by three points in the dwindling seconds, Milwaukee turned the ball over on an inbounds play, fouled Nuggets guard Jamal Murray on a desperate three-point attempt, turned the ball over again by stepping out of bounds, and then nearly lost the game in regulation on Sunday.

Murray, who finished the game with 27 points and seven assists, made all three free throws to tie the game at the end regulation then helped the Nuggets earn an important victory.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 35 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. He hit 14 of 24 shot attempts while also blocking three shots. Paul Millsap added 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Nikola Jokic erupts for 35 PTS, 13 REB, 5 AST & 3 BLK to power the Nuggets in OT! 🙌#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/NxygK00ttI — NBA UK (@NBAUK) April 2, 2018

The Bucks controlled the game, leading by 13 points entering the fourth quarter. But Milwaukee struggled to score in the game's last moments, and Denver took advantage of their opportunity.

With the win, Denver (42-35) moved to just one game behind the New Orleans Pelicans for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Bucks (41-36) fell to eighth in the Eastern Conference standings.

LeBron James posted his 17th triple-double of the season and the 72nd of his career to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Dallas Mavericks 98-87.

👑 LeBron James (16 PTS, 13 REB & 12 AST) fuels the Cleveland Cavaliers win with his 17th triple-double of the season!#AllForOne pic.twitter.com/GXm0owJTkc — NBA UK (@NBAUK) April 2, 2018

James had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as he extended his record double-digit scoring streak to 868 games.

SIMMONS SHINES IN SIXERS WIN

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons scored 20 points with 15 assists and eight rebounds in a 119-102 road win against the Charlotte Hornets. Simmons, already one of the best passers in the league, also shot 10 of 17 from the field.

20 points, 8 rebounds, 15 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks! @BenSimmons25 filled up the stat sheets on #NBASundays Primetime! pic.twitter.com/SmRO7RUcQ0 — NBAIndia (@NBAIndia) April 2, 2018

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo scored 30 points with 12 assists and five steals in a 111-104 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Oladipo hit 11 of 17 shot attempts, while also hauling in four rebounds, proving why he was an All-Star this year.

ROCKETS FALL

The Houston Rockets scored just 17 points in both the first and fourth quarter en route to an ugly 100-83 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. James Harden led the Rockets with 25 points and eight assists, but Chris Paul (leg) was sorely missed as a second scoring option.

👌💦 Rudy Gay posts 21 PTS off the bench to propel San Antonio Spurs in their critical #NBASundays win at home!#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/u6T3ogiAhT — NBA UK (@NBAUK) April 2, 2018

RONDO FINDS DAVIS

Rajon Rondo with a slick dime to Anthony Davis, who had 25 points and 11 rebounds. Rondo flirted with a triple-double, but the Pelicans still lost 109-104 to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

⚡ Russell Westbrook (26 PTS, 15 REB & 13 AST) propelled the Oklahoma City Thunder to victory with his 24th triple-double of the season!#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/ELJfLvVanB — NBA UK (@NBAUK) April 2, 2018

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 76ers 119-102 Charlotte Hornets

San Antonio Spurs 100-83 Houston Rockets

Chicago Bulls 113-94 Washington Wizards

Indiana Pacers 111-104 Los Angeles Clippers

Oklahoma City Thunder 109-104 New Orleans Pelicans

Detroit Pistons 108-96 Brooklyn Nets

Cleveland Cavaliers 98-87 Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks 94-88 Orlando Magic

Utah Jazz 121-97 Minnesota Timberwolves

Denver Nuggets 128-125 (OT) Milwaukee Bucks

Golden State Warriors 117-107 Phoenix Suns

Portland Trail Blazers 113-98 Memphis Grizzlies

Sacramento Kings 84-83 Los Angeles Lakers

WHAT'S NEXT?

There are no games on Monday. NBA action picks back up on Tuesday.