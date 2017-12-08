Español
Nets Trade For 76ers C Okafor

Subject of trade rumors for months, Jahlil Okafor has been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers dealt center Jahlil Okafor to the Brooklyn Nets, it was announced on Thursday.

Philadelphia sent Okafor, guard Nik Stauskas and a second-round pick in return for power forward Trevor Booker, who is averaging 10.1 points and 6.6 rebounds this season.

Okafor was selected third overall by the 76ers in the 2015 NBA Draft, but had since fallen out of the rotation after Philadelphia declined their team option on the 21-year-old for next season.

His name had constantly been floated on the trading block, before Thursday's deal.

The Nets traded star center Brook Lopez to the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, which could provide an immediate starting opportunity for Okafor.

The 76ers are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Nets are hovering outside playoff contention.

