LeBron James and Gordon Hayward were among the NBA stars to send well wishes to DeMarcus Cousins after the New Orleans Pelicans center suffered what appears to be a season-ending Achilles injury.

"It's his achilles. He'll get an MRI. We'll know the severity of it tomorrow." - @PelicansNBA Head Coach, Alvin Gentry on DeMarcus Cousins injury#GameTime pic.twitter.com/XMvzW1yyaK — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 27, 2018

The Pelicans' impressive 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday was soured after All-Star Cousins had to be helped off the court due to a non-contact injury to his left leg, which he sustained with only 12 seconds of the match remaining.

According to widespread reports, initial scans showed the 27-year-old has torn his Achilles tendon and will subsequently miss the rest of the season. His status will be officially confirmed after an MRI on Saturday.

Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 27, 2018

The development comes as a huge blow to the in-form Pelicans (27-21), who have won seven of their last eight games to sit sixth in the western conference.

Cousins recorded a triple-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists against the Rockets prior to his injury, continuing his stunning season.

He is averaging 25.2 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists and was set to play alongside NBA icon James and Pelicans team-mate Anthony Davis in next month's All-Star game.

My dawg!! Tough to see bro but I know you gonna come back stronger than ever. We gone hold it down for you!! #Pels #Brothers pic.twitter.com/BLCs07ZdrH — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) January 27, 2018

"We were just getting it," said Davis, who also reached out to Cousins on Twitter. "We were just figuring everything out. That's the tough part. We've just got to keep going. We've got to keep going and keep finding a way to win."

"I feel horrible for him," added Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry, via ESPN. "We were starting to play damn good basketball – DeMarcus has been great.

"Everything that he's done, and what he's tried to do for us this year and what he's made himself and the improvements in all areas that he's made on and off the court, has just been great. I don't want that to happen to a guy that's trying to better himself."

Prayers go out for @boogiecousins...Stay positive through this man! — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 27, 2018

"Thoughts out to [Cousins] – hope you good big fella," James added on Twitter, as Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward - who suffered a gruesome broken leg on the opening night of the season - and a host of other big names also showed support for Cousins.