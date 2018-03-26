Español
On Demand
NBA

NBA G-League Player Zeke Upshaw Dies After Collapsing During Game

Twitter (@grdrive)

Grand Rapids Drive forward Zeke Upshaw collapsed during a G-League match on Saturday and his death has been confirmed by his mother Jewel.

 

NBA G-League player Zeke Upshaw has died after collapsing on court during the Grand Rapids Drive's match against the Long Island Nets.

Upshaw, 26, fell with less than a minute remaining in the fourth quarter on Saturday and was transferred to Spectrum Hospital.

His death was confirmed on Monday by his mother Jewel in a statement issued via the Drive.

 

The release read: "After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am [16:16 GMT]. To family, friends, team-mates, coaches, fans, and confidants, thank you for all your prayers and support during this most difficult time.

 

"Details of his memorial will be announced at a later date. We'd like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Spectrum Health for their efforts in caring for our son. We'd also like to thank the Drive for the support they have extended to our family."

Upshaw went undrafted after his senior season at Hofstra; he played for Helios Suns and Basket Esch before joining the Drive in 2016.

A statement from the team read: "The Drive family is mourning the tragic loss of Zeke Upshaw. He had a warm personality and was a tremendous representative of our organisation both on and off the court. Our thoughts are with all of Zeke's family and friends during this difficult time."

NBA Men's basketball News
Previous Golovkin Wants to Fight on May 5, With or Without
Read
Golovkin Wants to Fight on May 5, With or Without Canelo
Next